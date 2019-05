Edwin Arville "Chic" Matthews, of Greenbrier, passed on May 8 quietly in his sleep surrounded by family and friends after battling cancer for over a year.Born September 17, 1947 in Conway, Chic was retired from the Missouri-Pacific Railroad.Chic was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Icie Lee Matthews; and a brother, Keller.Chic is survived by his wife Mary, and three daughters; Shoni Adams (Russell) of Conway, Cheyenne Gibson (Matt) of North Little Rock, and Lakota Matthews of Greenbrier; his brother, James Matthews, of Los Angeles, along with several grandchildren.Visitation is Saturday, May 11th, at Bishop-Crites funeral home in Greenbrier at 6 p.m. with services to follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be at Republican Community Cemetery in Greenbrier, with no graveside services.A celebration of Chic's life will be held Sunday, May 26th, at Chic's picnic area along Cadron Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058,