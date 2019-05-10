Edwin Arville "Chic" Matthews, of Greenbrier, passed on May 8 quietly in his sleep surrounded by family and friends after battling cancer for over a year.
Born September 17, 1947 in Conway, Chic was retired from the Missouri-Pacific Railroad.
Chic was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Icie Lee Matthews; and a brother, Keller.
Chic is survived by his wife Mary, and three daughters; Shoni Adams (Russell) of Conway, Cheyenne Gibson (Matt) of North Little Rock, and Lakota Matthews of Greenbrier; his brother, James Matthews, of Los Angeles, along with several grandchildren.
Visitation is Saturday, May 11th, at Bishop-Crites funeral home in Greenbrier at 6 p.m. with services to follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be at Republican Community Cemetery in Greenbrier, with no graveside services.
A celebration of Chic's life will be held Sunday, May 26th, at Chic's picnic area along Cadron Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058,
