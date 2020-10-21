1/1
Elinor Lorene Merritt
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elinor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elinor Lorene Merritt, 97, of Conway, formerly of Pine Bluff, went to be
with the Lord on October  14 , 2020, surrounded by her loving children.
  She was born May 19, 1923, in Epps, Louisiana, to Jessie and Lillie Bell
Stout.  She was a retired Home Economist for Arkla Gas Company.  She was a
member of Hawley Methodist Church in Pine Bluff.  She was preceded in death
by her husband, James O. Merritt, and 3 sisters, Pauline Champagne, Ila
Shock, and Nina McEntire.

She is survived by her children, Robert Pointer (Susie), of Maumelle,
Phyllis Cox (Denzil), of Conway, Harold Pointer (Tana) of Pine Bluff, and
Sandra Colschen (Gregg), of Houston, Texas; 3 sisters, Lillian Miller of
Salem, NH, Opal Spies and Bess Trevino of Kansas City, MO.    Seven
grandchildren,  Rob Pointer, Amber Cox Joachim, Davin Cox, Blake Pointer,
Lucas Pointer, David Colschen and Michael Colschen; and 18 great
grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held by Ralph Robinson & Son on Saturday,
October 17, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Graceland Cemetery in Pine Bluff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to Faulkner County
Council on Aging, 705 E Siebenmorgen Rd, Conway, Arkansas 72034.

Online register at www.ralphrobinsonandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph Robinson & Son Inc
807 Cherry St
Pine Bluff, AR 71601
(870) 534-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved