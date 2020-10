Elinor Lorene Merritt, 97, of Conway, formerly of Pine Bluff, went to bewith the Lord on October 14 , 2020, surrounded by her loving children.She was born May 19, 1923, in Epps, Louisiana, to Jessie and Lillie BellStout. She was a retired Home Economist for Arkla Gas Company. She was amember of Hawley Methodist Church in Pine Bluff. She was preceded in deathby her husband, James O. Merritt, and 3 sisters, Pauline Champagne, IlaShock, and Nina McEntire.She is survived by her children, Robert Pointer (Susie), of Maumelle,Phyllis Cox (Denzil), of Conway, Harold Pointer (Tana) of Pine Bluff, andSandra Colschen (Gregg), of Houston, Texas; 3 sisters, Lillian Miller ofSalem, NH, Opal Spies and Bess Trevino of Kansas City, MO. Sevengrandchildren, Rob Pointer, Amber Cox Joachim, Davin Cox, Blake Pointer,Lucas Pointer, David Colschen and Michael Colschen; and 18 greatgrandchildren.Graveside services will be held by Ralph Robinson & Son on Saturday,October 17, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Graceland Cemetery in Pine Bluff.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to Faulkner CountyCouncil on Aging, 705 E Siebenmorgen Rd, Conway, Arkansas 72034.Online register at www.ralphrobinsonandson.com