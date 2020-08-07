Elizabeth Ruth Ann Carmichael, 81, of Rogers passed away in her home on Monday, August 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 22, 1939 in rural Faulkner County near Conway to the late William A. and Edna Laten Hall Clark. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Bill Clark, James H. Clark and Bob C. Clark.
Elizabeth worked throughout the years in several endeavors; a clerk at Sears & Roebucks, secretary for Path Products, owners of Personalized Products, a carpet store, and a convenience store. After raising 4 children, she went to Business School in Tyler, Tx, where she graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
In her retirement, she really enjoyed working in her flower beds and vegetable gardens. She was a long-time member of Central United Methodist Church in Rogers where she enjoyed participating in their prayer shawl ministry, the Grace food pantry, the care of the Serenity Garden and preparing meals for countless families and church friends.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband, Jack Carmichael, married for more than 63 years. Survivors also include, Charlotte Ginn and her husband, Tom of Rogers; Jackie Carmichael of Dallas, Texas; Jerry Carmichael and his wife, Tricia of Rogers; Keith Carmichael and his wife, Kelly of Aubrey, Texas. Her grandchildren: Courtney Giggleman and her husband, Stephen; Ethan Ginn; Britt Carmichael and his wife, Becky; Kristin Carmichael; Jared Carmichael and his wife, Katie; Jason Carmichael and his wife, Baillie; Heather Lancaster and her husband, James; Kelsie Farrell and her husband, Matt; Sammie Sitton and her husband, Kerby. Blessed to have 6 great-grandchildren: Hayden, Harper, Kohen, Eli, Lane, Corbin, and one on the way.
A Memorial Service to include all of her friends and extended family will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers. Condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family has offered two donation options that would bless Elizabeth and her life: the Grace Food Pantry and the Serenity Garden in the Central United Methodist Church; to donate, go to https://www.cumcrogers.com/giving
, click on online giving. Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road, Rogers, AR 72758.