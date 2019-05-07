Ellinor Matthes Ayers, age 79, of Fresno, California, formerly of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born March 3, 1939 in Frankfurt, Germany.
She was the widow of James (Shorty) E. Ayers, Sr. and was a homemaker. She was a member of Pickles Gap Baptist Church, Conway, Arkansas. The joys of her life were spending time with longtime partner, Joe, fishing, gardening, bird watching and her two Chihuahuas Penny & Jenny.
Survivors include partner of 32 years, Joe Varela of Fresno, California; sons: Jimmy Ayers of Morrilton; David Ayers of Missouri; Michael Ayers of Mississippi: daughters: Christa Ayers Cossey of Clinton, Arkansas, Cecilia Ponds of Mississippi, Wanda Wright, Brenda Ayers and Vicky Ayers all of Texas. Siblings in the U.S. and Germany plus Many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are pending.
