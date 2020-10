Emery Leon McKinnis, age 72 of Conway, Arkansas passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1948 in Walsh, Colorado to a George and Bertha McKinnis. He was married to Pam McKinnis for 49 years and had four children Melinda Rainwater, Julie Andrews, Keri Bates and Larry McKinnis. He is survived by six brothers and two sisters, his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please visit griffinleggettconway.com for service info.