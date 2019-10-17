|
|
Sister Emily Nabholz, died on October 8, 2019, in Nazareth, Kentucky. She was born in Conway, AR, on June 5, 1928, to Mary Strack and
Emil Nabholz. She is survived by her two brothers, Tom and Charles Nabholz, their wives, and forty-two nieces and nephews, and her
Religious Community. She is preceded in death by her parents and nine brothers and sisters: Margaret McNeil, Sister Elizabeth
Nabholz, Alfred Nabholz, Helen Wewer, Robert Nabholz, Bernard Nabholz, Edmund Nabholz, Elinor Rohlman, and Sister Teresa Nabholz.
She was a Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 69 years. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Nazareth College (now Spalding
University) in 1954, a Master's in Psychiatric Nursing from Catholic University of America in 1958, and a Doctorate in Public Health
from UCLA in 1972. In Louisville, KY, she served at St. Joseph Infirmary from 1950 to 1956, and as Director of Nursing at Our Lady of
Peace from 1958 - 1968. After earning a Doctorate, Sister was appointed Director of the SCN Health Apostolate. Seven years later, she
began ministry at the Weber Retreat Center, Adrian, Michigan. In 1975, she participated in a three-month program in India, and taught
psychiatric nursing at the Nazareth School of Nursing, Mokama, India.
In 1985, Sister Emily became Southern Provincial for the Congregation. In 1987, she was elected SCN President, serving in that
capacity for five years. She also served on many Boards, and following her term as President, she sought certification in spiritual
direction and healing arts. From 1994 to the present, she has ministered as a Spiritual Director.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019