Estelle (Shug) Enderlin Stimel passed away Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1929 in Conway to the late Amos and Rosa Enderlin. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her husband Harold Eugene Stimel and two infant babies, Harold Jr. and Rebecca Ann Stimel. Also proceeding here in death was her 13 brothers and sisters.
Estelle was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She also is a graduate of St. Joseph High School. Upon graduation she attended LeClerc College in Belleville, IL and later graduated from St. Mary University in Leavenworth, KS.
Estelle married Harold Stimel in Columbus, OH before beginning her teaching career as a physical education instructor for 35 years. Another big moment happened later when she started coaching Track & Field in San Antonio, TX. One of her greatest pleasures is when her former students would stop by and see her as they passed through Arkansas headed to other states. These former students would hug her as their own Mom and wanted to always show off their little ones.
Estelle loved her large family of brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A rosary service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Mausoleum.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019