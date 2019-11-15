Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Stimel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle "Shug" Stimel


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estelle "Shug" Stimel Obituary
Estelle (Shug) Enderlin Stimel passed away Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1929 in Conway to the late Amos and Rosa Enderlin. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her husband Harold Eugene Stimel and two infant babies, Harold Jr. and Rebecca Ann Stimel. Also proceeding here in death was her 13 brothers and sisters.

Estelle was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She also is a graduate of St. Joseph High School. Upon graduation she attended LeClerc College in Belleville, IL and later graduated from St. Mary University in Leavenworth, KS.

Estelle married Harold Stimel in Columbus, OH before beginning her teaching career as a physical education instructor for 35 years. Another big moment happened later when she started coaching Track & Field in San Antonio, TX. One of her greatest pleasures is when her former students would stop by and see her as they passed through Arkansas headed to other states. These former students would hug her as their own Mom and wanted to always show off their little ones.

Estelle loved her large family of brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A rosary service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Mausoleum.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -