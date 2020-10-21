Esther Inez Owens Buffaloe of Conway passed away in Little Rock on October 12, 2020. She was born in Humphreys County, Tennessee on November 30, 1923 to George and Lonnye Owens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Neal Buffaloe, and four siblings. She was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Conway.



Inez joined the WAVES (United States Naval Reserve) during World War II, and she was very proud of her wartime service. She attended Freed-Hardeman University before the war, and Lipscomb University after. She met Neal in a violin class at Lipscomb, and they were married on July 3, 1947. They moved to Conway in 1957.



She was a very talented piano player and focused mostly on the works of Beethoven and Chopin.



Inez is survived by her children Bonnie Cooper (James), Robert Buffaloe (Mary Beth), Anne Dayer (Raymond), Laurie Stillwell (Kevin), and Donald Buffaloe (Patricia). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff of Avenir Memory Care of Little Rock for their love and care over the past three years.



A memorial will be held at a future date when it is safe to travel.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to First Christian Church, 1620 Donaghey Avenue, Conway, Arkansas, 72034.

