Ethel Mae Finch

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Mae Finch.

Ethel Mae Finch, 80, of Conway, passed away February 4, 2019. Funeral: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:00am at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St., Conway, 72032. Visitation: Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6pm-7pm at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St., Conway, 72032. Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Conway. Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
Funeral Home
Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc.
1111 Harkrider St.
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 358-6300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.