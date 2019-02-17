Ethel Mae Finch, 80, of Conway, passed away February 4, 2019. Funeral: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:00am at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St., Conway, 72032. Visitation: Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6pm-7pm at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St., Conway, 72032. Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Conway. Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019