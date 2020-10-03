Eugene "Cotton" Parker, 87, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, at his home surrounded by family, Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born September 5, 1933, in Shirley, AR, to the late Gordon and Ella (Bellamy) Parker. Cotton was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn (Payne) Parker; parents, and six brothers, Willie (Bill), Leemon, Leonard, J.D., Ray and Jackie Parker.
Cotton is survived by two daughters, Carol Ann Burr (Gary) and Marilyn Arendall (Robert) all of Conway; one granddaughter, Paula Aquino (Jose) of Conway; four great-grandchildren, Brittani Barou (Alex) of San Diego, CA, Dustyn Parker (Amanda) of Greenbrier, Michael Carmichael, Jr and Cody Carmichael of Conway; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Cooper Parker , Emma Parker of Greenbrier, and Baby Barou of San Diego, CA; two brothers, Rev. Paul Parker (Betty) of Alma, and Dean (Did) Parker of Greenbrier; one sister, Imogene Reynolds of Conway; two sisters-in-law, Lavola Parker and Linda Parker of Conway, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cotton was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Conway. In his early years, he worked for Virco Mfg, for 10 years. He worked in construction before becoming a cattle ranch manager in Vilonia for over 20 years, before his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather, who loved to hunt and spend time with his family and was a member of the Faulkner County Mounted Patrol. Cotton will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund at 767 Rocky Point Road, Conway, AR, 72032
Family visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, AR, on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 2:00pm with Bro. Freddy Mark Wilcox officiating. Entombment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dustyn Parker, Michael Carmichael Jr., Cody Carmichael, Jerry Parker Jr., Seth Parker and Steve Parker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Arendall, Derek Parker, Cooper Parker and Emma Parker, Dean Parker, Jerry Reynolds, Mickey Reynolds, Drew Parker and Doyle Parker.
