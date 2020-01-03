|
Eugene Shelton Ramsey (Popa), 80 of Conway Passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1939 to Clyde and Hessie Ramsey in Cleveland Arkansas. Eugene was a great and loving husband and father. Eugene was proceeded in death by his parents Clyde and Hessie Ramsey and his son Wade Ramsey. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Faye Pritchard Ramsey, Son Gene (Betty) of Conway, daughter Gail Furlow (Bill) of Conway, 11 grandchildren and 8 Great-grandchildren. Eugene will be missed by all who loved him.
