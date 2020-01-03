Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Shelton Ramsey


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Shelton Ramsey Obituary
Eugene Shelton Ramsey (Popa), 80 of Conway Passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1939 to Clyde and Hessie Ramsey in Cleveland Arkansas. Eugene was a great and loving husband and father. Eugene was proceeded in death by his parents Clyde and Hessie Ramsey and his son Wade Ramsey. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Faye Pritchard Ramsey, Son Gene (Betty) of Conway, daughter Gail Furlow (Bill) of Conway, 11 grandchildren and 8 Great-grandchildren. Eugene will be missed by all who loved him.
www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -