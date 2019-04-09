Eugenia "Jeanie" "Blumey" Blumenkemper, 85, of Wooster, Arkansas was born September 20, 1933 and passed away April 1, 2019 in Conway. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Blumenkemper, mother Charlotte McPike and father James Smith and 8 brothers. She is survived by three daughters, Sandra of CDHC, Toni and husband Randy of Greenwood, Arkansas, and Micki and husband Matt of Atoka, TN. Seven grandchildren: Dustin Barentine and wife Jennifer and three children, Aaron Barentine, wife Sarah and one child, Brian Pfrenger wife Ashley and three children, Jim Pfrenger wife Heather and five children, Austin Pfrenger wife Caitlin and one child, Dalton Pfrenger and Katie Pfrenger as well as many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
She retired from Conway Human Development Center after many years of service. She was of Baptist faith and a member of Wooster First Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, but her greatest joy was caring for her family, especially her daughter Sandra who lives at CHDC.
Visitation will be held at Grifffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive in Conway on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with services at 2:00 p.m. Private family burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Dustin Barentine, Aaron Barentine, Brian Pfrenger, Jim Pfrenger, Austin Pfrenger, Dalton Pfrenger, and Katie Pfrenger.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019