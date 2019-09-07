|
Eulos Alfred Hale died at Conway Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 4 after a brief illness but a long and wonderful life. He was 91.
Known as Al to friends and Alfred to his mother, Mr. Hale lived in Conway at the time of his death but had lived most of his life in Marked Tree.
He was a barber in Marked Tree more than 50 years until he retired at age 80. He worked at Star Barber Shop, later named Al's Family Hair Care Center. His awards included Ro?er's Stylist of the Year.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Marked Tree Cemetery with Ronnie Benson o?ciating.
Mr. Hale was born in Nashville on Nov. 1, 1927, to the late Mamie Marie Chandler Hale and June Thomas Hale.
He left college to join the Navy, was a World War II veteran and served on the USS Nevada battleship.
A Christian, Mr. Hale was a ?ghter for his beliefs, his health, his family and God. He was baptized in the Blue Bayou in Howard County. He often preached in Marked Tree, Caraway, Rivervale and Trumann. He was an elder at Liberty Street Church of Christ in Marked Tree.
Mr. Hale loved his family more than himself. Survivors include his beloved wife of 70 years, Dorothy Smith Hale; his daughters, Debra Hale-Shelton and Terri Swan; his grandsons, Audie Swan and Tyler Swan; and his granddaughter, Annie Marie Ping Shelton, all of Conway.
He enjoyed ?shing, gol?ng, boating and camping. He was on the Marked Tree City Council and the city's Cemetery Board, and coached Little League baseball.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019