Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Langford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva J Langford


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva J Langford Obituary
Eva J. Langford, 94, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born January 25, 1925, in Holland, AR, to the late Hugh L. and Lillie (Parker) Craig. Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Wendell H. Langford, and 10 siblings.
Eva was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Conway. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. She enjoyed cooking for and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. Eva was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her laugh, her sense of humor and listening to her tell her stories of her life.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; sons, Mike Langford (Diane) of Conway and David Langford (Beverly) of Bee Branch; daughter, Debbie (Donnie) Avra of Conway; grandchildren, Jacob Langford, Lydia (Josh) Saucier, Brian (Emily) Avra, Adam Avra, Nathanael Tilley, Dustin (Kayla) Langford, Casi (Matt) Runnels and Katie (Brandon) Mullins; 14 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff of Heritage Living Center, Hall 3. May God richly bless each of you as you have blessed us.
Visitation will be at 10:00 to 11:00am, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Immediately following will be a graveside service at 11:30am at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -