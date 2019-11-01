|
|
Eva J. Langford, 94, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born January 25, 1925, in Holland, AR, to the late Hugh L. and Lillie (Parker) Craig. Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Wendell H. Langford, and 10 siblings.
Eva was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Conway. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. She enjoyed cooking for and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. Eva was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her laugh, her sense of humor and listening to her tell her stories of her life.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; sons, Mike Langford (Diane) of Conway and David Langford (Beverly) of Bee Branch; daughter, Debbie (Donnie) Avra of Conway; grandchildren, Jacob Langford, Lydia (Josh) Saucier, Brian (Emily) Avra, Adam Avra, Nathanael Tilley, Dustin (Kayla) Langford, Casi (Matt) Runnels and Katie (Brandon) Mullins; 14 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff of Heritage Living Center, Hall 3. May God richly bless each of you as you have blessed us.
Visitation will be at 10:00 to 11:00am, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Immediately following will be a graveside service at 11:30am at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019