Fae Barkley Mattox
1938 - 2020
Fae Barkley Mattox, 82, of Conway, AR, passed away on, July 17, 2020. Fae was born Chester, OK on March 14, 1938. Her parents were Roy James Barkley and Iva Slape Barkley.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years Kenneth G. Mattox, SR.; her sister Sharon Barkley Moore of Springdale, AR; her daughter Donna Chism (Dee) of Conway, AR; two sons Keith Mattox of Conway, AR and Kenne Mattox (Linda) of Greenbrier, AR.
She is survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed her time traveling and her time spent and her time spent working with Habitat for Humanity.
She was always ready for a challenge.
She will be truly missed.
There will be a graveside service at Pickens Cemetery in Green Forrest, Arkansas at a later date.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
