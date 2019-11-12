|
Feliceia Machelle Taylor, 49, of Conway, Arkansas departed this life November 1, 2019. She was born July 21, 1970 in Kansas City, MO to the late Howard and Miljean (Tyus) Taylor.
She is survived by daughters Latotianna Taylor and Keeaushia Johnson, both of Conway, AR; one grandson Zyie're Thompson; sister Debria Jones of Conway, AR and brother Robert Taylor of Twin Groves, AR.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 14th at Solomon Grove Baptist Church, 273 Solomon Grove Road, Twin Groves, AR. Visitation 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 13th at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Ar. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019