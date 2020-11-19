1/1
Felicia Ann Caudell
1979 - 2020
Felicia Ann Caudell, 41, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born September 25, 1979 in Conway, AR the daughter of Joe Donald and Louise McCollum. Felicia was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harrel and Evelyn Free, paternal grandparents, Joe and Betty McCollum, 3 aunts, and two uncles.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 20 years, Jason, her parents, four sons, Dalton Ray (Cheyenne), Aaron Wade, Alexander Lee, and Matthew Jade, two grandsons, Maliki and Landon, two sisters, Kathy Free-Christian (Melissa) and Amanda (Kemble) McCollum, two brothers, Allen Free and David McCollum (Misty), several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Felicia was of the Baptist faith and employed as shift manager at Rallys. She enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, and traveling. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Felicia was known as a kind hearted person with an amazing smile and laughter, who loved her family more than life itself. Known to her friends and family as Casper, Flea and FeeFee. Felicia will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm, Thursday, November 19th with the family present from 6pm to 8pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. Funeral service will be at 2pm, Friday November 20th at the funeral home, with burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.

Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
