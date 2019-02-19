Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferd Eucon Powell. View Sign

Ferd Eucon Powell of Conway, Arkansas, formerly of Oppelo, passed away on February 13, 2019. He was 94 years young, born January 26, 1925, in Houston, Arkansas, a son of Ben Powell and Lena Vaught Powell. Preceding him in death was his wife of 62 years, Syble Bernice Rainey Powell; daughter, Judy O'Donell; sisters; Fay Powell Wroten, Florida May Potter; brothers, Fleet Powell, Floyd Powell, Fred Powell and Fulton Powell. He is survived by his son, Bill Powell and wife, Marilyn, of Conway; brother, Flake Powell and wife, Norma, of Maumelle; sister, Fairlee Stewart and husband, Dave, of Aplin; grandchildren, Bart Coates of Cabot, Christy Hockaday and husband, Chris, of Baton Rouge and Conway, Cindy Ledbetter and husband, Michael, of Conway, and Cathy Shourd and husband, Jon, of Conway; great-grandchildren, Megan Ledbetter Stroud and husband, Alex, of Searcy, Rachel Ledbetter of Searcy, Abby Shourd of Arkadelphia, and Haley Shourd of Conway; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.



Ferd was a member of the Oppelo Assembly of God Church where he served as deacon and Sunday school superintendent for over sixty years. He served as speaker and advocate for the Gideons International, raising funds to place Bibles in schools, hospitals, and hotels. He retired as manager of the Industrial Equipment Store of Morrilton after over twenty years of service. In his early years, he served as a craftsman and worker for Mitchell's Store. He often worked the voting polls serving his community. For many years, he made hundreds of visits on weekends to the Perry County Jail talking with inmates regarding their life direction and faith.



Ferd enjoyed the outdoors. He loved deer and turkey hunting with the Powell family and fishing when he could. He built his home and worked on his property in Oppelo and loved to open Christmas presents ahead of everyone else. Ferd was blessed with a full life; even in his last two weeks of life, he was in conversation with friends and family reminiscing of past and present.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 18th, at Oppelo Assembly of God Church, 156 Todd Street, Oppelo, Arkansas, with Reverend Buddy Wroten and Pastor David Rainey officiating. Interment will be at May Cemetery in Houston by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Visitation will be held at Harris Funeral Home, 1325 Oak Street in Morrilton on Sunday afternoon February 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.



Online Guestbook: Ferd Eucon Powell of Conway, Arkansas, formerly of Oppelo, passed away on February 13, 2019. He was 94 years young, born January 26, 1925, in Houston, Arkansas, a son of Ben Powell and Lena Vaught Powell. Preceding him in death was his wife of 62 years, Syble Bernice Rainey Powell; daughter, Judy O'Donell; sisters; Fay Powell Wroten, Florida May Potter; brothers, Fleet Powell, Floyd Powell, Fred Powell and Fulton Powell. He is survived by his son, Bill Powell and wife, Marilyn, of Conway; brother, Flake Powell and wife, Norma, of Maumelle; sister, Fairlee Stewart and husband, Dave, of Aplin; grandchildren, Bart Coates of Cabot, Christy Hockaday and husband, Chris, of Baton Rouge and Conway, Cindy Ledbetter and husband, Michael, of Conway, and Cathy Shourd and husband, Jon, of Conway; great-grandchildren, Megan Ledbetter Stroud and husband, Alex, of Searcy, Rachel Ledbetter of Searcy, Abby Shourd of Arkadelphia, and Haley Shourd of Conway; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.Ferd was a member of the Oppelo Assembly of God Church where he served as deacon and Sunday school superintendent for over sixty years. He served as speaker and advocate for the Gideons International, raising funds to place Bibles in schools, hospitals, and hotels. He retired as manager of the Industrial Equipment Store of Morrilton after over twenty years of service. In his early years, he served as a craftsman and worker for Mitchell's Store. He often worked the voting polls serving his community. For many years, he made hundreds of visits on weekends to the Perry County Jail talking with inmates regarding their life direction and faith.Ferd enjoyed the outdoors. He loved deer and turkey hunting with the Powell family and fishing when he could. He built his home and worked on his property in Oppelo and loved to open Christmas presents ahead of everyone else. Ferd was blessed with a full life; even in his last two weeks of life, he was in conversation with friends and family reminiscing of past and present.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 18th, at Oppelo Assembly of God Church, 156 Todd Street, Oppelo, Arkansas, with Reverend Buddy Wroten and Pastor David Rainey officiating. Interment will be at May Cemetery in Houston by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Visitation will be held at Harris Funeral Home, 1325 Oak Street in Morrilton on Sunday afternoon February 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net Funeral Home Harris Funeral Home Inc

1325 Oak St

Morrilton , AR 72110

(501) 354-4575 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close