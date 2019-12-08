|
|
Flora Juanita DeLoach O'Keefe Blue passed away peacefully December 4, 2019 in Conway, Arkansas at the age of 91. She is survived by 4 children; Linda O'Keefe Carter of Conway, Arkansas; Robert O'Keefe of Wimberly, Texas; Cathy O'Keefe Huffman of Conway, Arkansas, and Steven O'Keefe of Houston, Texas, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" T. Blue of Houston and her son Henry Daniel O'Keefe, of San Antonio, Texas.
She was born February 11, 1928 in Birmingham, Alabama to James Daniel Deloach and Julia Juanita DeLoach. She had four brothers and one sister. After moving to Houston, she began work at Members Insurance Company until she retired. She spent much of her time traveling the country and world with her beloved husband Bill and enjoyed sharing her adventurous stories with family and friends. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed traveling, sewing, quilting, and cooking. She loved the Lord and followed him with all her heart, as was evident through her wisdom and grace.
Visitation will be held at in the chapel of Griffin Leggett Conway on December 10, 2019 at 12:00-1:00 with services to follow. She will be buried beside her husband William T. Blue at Forrest Lake Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019