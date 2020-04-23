|
Florence Marie Webb, 88, of North Little Rock, AR, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born May 14, 1931 in Jacksonville, AR to Bruce and Penny Fortson. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Webb; her brothers, Leroy and Ronnie Fortson, and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Kerry (Cindy) Webb; daughters, Patricia (Merle) Shook and Brenda Hartwick; grandchildren, Matt (Ashley) Webb, Clint (Alex) Webb, Dana Shook, Melynda (Larry) Hardin, Brad (Chris) Shook, Allison (Cody) Ray, Ashley Hall; great-grandchildren, Cecilia Webb, Mari-Ella Webb, Dustyn Bundrick, Tyler Hardin, Aundrea Hardin, Aislynn Stocks, Emma Kate Kelley, Jonathan and Bradley Ray, and "soon to be" Jack Webb and Hudson Hardin. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Shirley Fortson, and many other friends and relatives that love her.
Marie was devoted to her faith, family, and the homestead, off highway 89. She was an avid gardener that took pride in nurturing her crops, just as she enjoyed watching her family flourish. The best way to describe how Marie lived her life is, simple.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Heritage Living Center in Conway for taking such excellent care of Marie the past few years.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020