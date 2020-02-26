Home

Fonda Lee Shoemake

Fonda Lee Shoemake Obituary
Fonda Lee Shoemake, 81, of Maumelle, AR passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born on September 28, 1938 in Carson Lake, AR to Leander and Macy Weldon, she was a retired Elementary School Teacher at Peeples Jr. High in Jackson MS and Washington Elementary and Asbell Elementary both in Fayetteville, AR. She enjoyed shopping and collecting antiques, watching her grandchildren play sports and was of the Baptist Faith. Survivors include her sons: Shane (Lisa) Shoemake and Jacob (Heather) Shoemake; grandchildren: Eli (Joella) Shoemake, Caity (Brad) Courtway, Hayden Shoemake, Josh Jones and Auston Jones; great-grandchildren: Charlotte Courtway and Thomas Courtway and sisters: Judy Tacker and Glennis Hoggard. She is preceded in death by her husband: Lyman Shoemake; her parents and daughter: Nicole Hare. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Roller-Swift Funeral Home, with funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM. Interment at Mississippi Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020
