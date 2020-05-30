Frances Elizabeth (Ross) Clark, 89, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born June 21, 1930, in Monticello, AR, to the late Ed and Carrie (Calhoun) Ross. Frances was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Frances was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Conway. She was a humble servant of God and devoted her life to the Lord and her family. Frances was a charter member of the Altar Guild and longtime member of United Methodist Women. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and sewing. Frances was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her loving smile and her delicate, gracefully demeanor.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; husband of almost 64 years come this June 3rd, Edgar Lee Clark; son, Steven Clark (Jerri); daughter, Karen Blackwell (Ron); grandchildren, Justin Clark (Emily), Tyler Clark (Morgan) and Hunter Clark; great-grandchild, Oliver Clark; and other family and friends.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside service will be 11:00am, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway with a public memorial service held at United Methodist Church in Conway at a later date.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 30, 2020.