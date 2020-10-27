Frances (Fran) Kay Boyer, 77, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Conway Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 10, 1943, in Marshall, Arkansas, to the late Helen (Farris) Boyer and the late Lloyd Boyer.



She was preceded in death by her sister Lane Henson (Lynn). She is survived by three brothers, Bob Boyer (Sandy) of Silver Springs, Maryland, Buzz Boyer (Irene) of Rogers, Arkansas, and Lindsey Boyer (Cindy) of Benton, Arkansas, and one sister, Toni Boyer Stewart (HK) of Little Rock, Arkansas. She has numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



Fran was beloved by her family, friends, and her best friend, Phyllis.



Fran had an amazing relationship with her mother, Helen, and was well known when they went shopping in Conway. Mom always said Fran was an icon and recognized by almost everyone.



After Helen's death in 1991, Fran lived at Creative Living (now called Schneider House) for 29 years. This is part of Independent Living Services, which serves adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. These were some of the best years of her life.



She loved her school ("cool") at Profiles, and especially arts and crafts. She always wanted to go to school, rain or shine.



She loved family reunions, bling (watches, necklaces, and rings), cute guys, and classic TV shows such as I Love Lucy. She especially loved the mail.



She was very social and considered by her friends as easy-going, outgoing, caring, helpful, and very sweet and loving. She loved children and babies, and had a keen eye for detail. The joke at Schneider House was if you misplaced your purse or keys, Fran could find them for you.



Our most heartfelt thanks goes to the visionary Peggy Schneider who founded Independent Living Services in 1970.



Due to Covid-19, services will be delayed until a later date.



To honor Fran, donations may be made to her beloved school, Profiles, in care of Independent Living Services.

