Frances N. "Pat" Phillips


1943 - 2020
Frances N. "Pat" Phillips Obituary
Frances N. "Pat" Phillips, 76, of Conway, passed away February 5, 2020 at her home. She was born September 30, 1943 in Cleveland, OH to the late Barney and Noreen Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Cody Phillips and sister, Donna Rickard.
Frances is survived by her husband, of 52 years, Clarence "C.W. or Bud" Phillips, daughters, Kimberly McCray, Donna Irby, and son, Richard Phillips all of Conway, grandchildren, Anthony Free of Mt. Vernon, Jensyn McCray, John McCray, David Irby, Jacquelyn Irby and Josh Phillips all of Conway, Steven Bailey of Seattle, WA and one great grandchild, Madilyn Shockey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020
