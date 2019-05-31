Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Francis Dunn Jones Jr.. View Sign Service Information Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 (501)-327-7727 Memorial service 10:00 AM St Peter's Episcopal Church Conway , AR View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Francis Dunn Jones, Jr., long-time Conway resident, died May 23, 2019, after a long illness. Born July 27, 1943, in Alexandria, Louisiana, his parents were Evelyn Ray (Coats) Jones and Francis Dunn Jones. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Molly); his son, Francis Dunn Jones, III of Conway; his daughter, Maryevelyn Jones of Fayetteville; his brother, Dr. Laird Evan Jones of Springfield, Missouri; his sister, Gail Ray Reed of Bixby Oklahoma, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janet Sue Kirsch.



Dr. Jones grew up in Little Rock and in Springfield, Missouri, and received his doctorate degree in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri in 1967. He served as a Captain in the United States Army Veterinary Corps from 1967 to 1969, stationed in DaNang, Vietnam, where one of his duties was operating a clinic caring for service animals. He returned to Arkansas in 1970. In 1971 he established the first solely small animal practice in Conway, and practiced here until his retirement, due to illness, in 2014.



Dr. Jones was active in his professional organizations, was very supportive of wildlife conservation, and was proud of his service on IUCUC committees at UCA and Hendrix. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed outdoor activities, especially those involving his bird dogs. He loved his family and friends, his clients and his patients, and particularly awful jokes which he shared frequently and indiscriminately.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation, St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Conway, The Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, or to a .



