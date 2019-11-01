|
Francis Arvid "Frank" Knudson, 84, of Conway, AR went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Frank was born August 4, 1935 in Cylinder, IA, to Silas and Zella Knudson.
Frank wasa United States Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He enjoyed hispassion for meat cutting for over 40 years and worked for several large chainstores before eventually opening his own meat market until retirement. He wasnever one to sit around and returned to work at Orbit Valve where he "retired"before returning to work once more with a Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Union atthe Pine Bluff Arsenal. Frank loved spending time with his family and hisbeautiful wife of 59 years, and watching sports, particularly his beloved GreenBay Packers.
He waspreceded in death by his parents; four brothers and one sister.
Survivorsinclude his wife, Wanda Anita Knudson; son, David Knudson and wife Teresa ofBryant; son, Dave Carlson and wife Lori of Omaha, NE; daughter Dee Poe andhusband Bob of Conway; daughter Donya Linker and fiancé Shawn Dunn of Redfield;daughter Dawn Logan and husband J.P. of Conway; 14 grandchildren; 7 greatgrandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m.,Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Rock Solid Church, 550 Central Landing Blvd inConway. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment 10:00 am, Tuesday,November 5, 2019 at Ar State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 W. Maryland Avenue, NorthLittle Rock, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019