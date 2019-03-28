Franklin Roy Fricke (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Roy Fricke.

Franklin Roy Fricke, age 76, passed away Monday (3/25/19) in Rogersville, TN. He was formerly from Arkansas. He was an owner and operator of a Trucking Company for 42 years

He is preceded in death by his wife; Barbara Fricke, parents; Harry and Inez Fricke, step-son; Barry Simmons, sister; Mary Pool.

He is survived by; daughter; Lisa Breeding, son; Matthew Sutters, granddaughter; Jessica Mingie, sister; Ruth Ann Wilhoilt, brother; Keith Lindauer, step-son; Warren Simmons, step-daughter; Melinda Peeples, 2 step-grandsons, and 4 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday (3/30/19) at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway, AR. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.