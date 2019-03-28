Franklin Roy Fricke, age 76, passed away Monday (3/25/19) in Rogersville, TN. He was formerly from Arkansas. He was an owner and operator of a Trucking Company for 42 years
|
He is preceded in death by his wife; Barbara Fricke, parents; Harry and Inez Fricke, step-son; Barry Simmons, sister; Mary Pool.
He is survived by; daughter; Lisa Breeding, son; Matthew Sutters, granddaughter; Jessica Mingie, sister; Ruth Ann Wilhoilt, brother; Keith Lindauer, step-son; Warren Simmons, step-daughter; Melinda Peeples, 2 step-grandsons, and 4 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday (3/30/19) at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway, AR. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019