Garry Carl Hoover, age 75, of Berryville, Arkansas, formerly of Greenbrier, Arkansas left this world on October 27, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born to Warren Paul Hoover, Sr. And Virginia Lee Lugenbell Hoover on October 29, 1943 in their family home in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Garry served in the United States Air Force from August 1, 1961 to April 29, 1966. He faithfully served his country during the Korean War era. Garry married Shirley Faye Sitton on December 7, 1962 in Salina, Kansas.
Garry is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Shirley, one son, Mark Allen Hoover, his parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Left to cherish his memory are two daughters; Natalie Hoover Barber of Montpelier, Vermont and Carla Faye Hoover Ramsey (Jason) of Enola, Arkansas, one son, Kevin Hoover of Greenbrier, Arkansas, two sisters; Betty Huffman, Bobbie Loriaux, eleven grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, special friend, Linda Myers of Berryville, Arkansas, a multitude of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was always there to help anyone he could and went above and beyond for his family. He had a passion for antique cars and a love for music. He will be remembered and honored as a loving, caring man that continually put others, family and friends, above his own needs. He knew the meaning of hard work, respect and integrity.
A grave side service with military honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Pee Dee Cemetery with Pastor Kyle Blanton officiating.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019