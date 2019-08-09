Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-2575
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Springhill Cemetery
Springhill, AR
Gary Throckmorton Obituary
Gary Throckmorton, 68, of Greenbrier died peacefully at home Tuesday, August 6, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a devoted Christian that loved Jesus and is happy to at last be at home with him. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Frank Throckmorton and brother, Bryan Throckmorton.

Survivors are his mother, Amanda Jones, stepmother, Faye Throckmorton, wife of 29 years and the love of his life, Shirley Throckmorton, daughter, Terry Williams (Kenneth), two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Springhill Cemetery in Springhill, Arkansas.

In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews or The Gideons International.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
