Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Crittenden Memorial Park
Marion, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geordia Haag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geordia "Georda" Haag


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geordia "Georda" Haag Obituary
Geordia "Georda" Ida Lessenberry Willbanks Haag, 93, died November 6, 2019 after a courageous and remarkable battle with an illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported Georda in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace and dignity in her death.
Georda was born to the late Guy Brown and Stella Wilkerson Lessenberry, a farmer and a homemaker respectively, in Parkin, AR on January 15, 1926. She graduated from Parkin High School in 1944 and moved to the campus of Central Baptist College in Conway, AR. Georda met her first husband, Joseph Allen Willbanks of Conway and married in 1945. They spent their 25 years of marriage together raising their three children in Conway. Georda and Joe divorced and she later married Albert Dewey Haag, adopting Albert's daughter Alberta Doris Haag.
Georda was preceded in death by her infant brother John, her mother Stella and father Guy, her first husband Joseph, her second husband Albert, her sister Louise Lessenberry Fowler, and her brother Tommy Lee Lessenberry.
She is survived by her youngest brother Guy Wilson and wife Judith Hubble Lessenberry of Berryville, AR, a son Michael Allen and wife Paula Cato Willbanks of Conway, a daughter Cynthia Joe Willbanks and husband Michael Lee Donathan of Russellville, AR, a daughter Ida Cathryn Willbanks Hendrickson of Conway, and a stepdaughter Alberta Haag and Timothy Wasson McMahon of Forrest City, AR. We also recognize a niece and devoted friend, Benne Fowler Robinson of Cherry Valley, AR.
Besides her four children, Georda leaves behind nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. God blessed her that all four children, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren were at her side during her last day.
The family wishes to give grateful thanks to our mother's friends and the staffs at Superior Health and Rehab and Kindred Hospice in Conway for caring for and loving her throughout her last months.
A visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, November 13, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, 650 Central Landing Blvd, Conway. Georda will be buried alongside her late husband Albert in Crittenden Memorial Park, Marion, AR at 3pm November 13. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com, click Obituaries.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geordia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -