Geordia "Georda" Ida Lessenberry Willbanks Haag, 93, died November 6, 2019 after a courageous and remarkable battle with an illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported Georda in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace and dignity in her death.
Georda was born to the late Guy Brown and Stella Wilkerson Lessenberry, a farmer and a homemaker respectively, in Parkin, AR on January 15, 1926. She graduated from Parkin High School in 1944 and moved to the campus of Central Baptist College in Conway, AR. Georda met her first husband, Joseph Allen Willbanks of Conway and married in 1945. They spent their 25 years of marriage together raising their three children in Conway. Georda and Joe divorced and she later married Albert Dewey Haag, adopting Albert's daughter Alberta Doris Haag.
Georda was preceded in death by her infant brother John, her mother Stella and father Guy, her first husband Joseph, her second husband Albert, her sister Louise Lessenberry Fowler, and her brother Tommy Lee Lessenberry.
She is survived by her youngest brother Guy Wilson and wife Judith Hubble Lessenberry of Berryville, AR, a son Michael Allen and wife Paula Cato Willbanks of Conway, a daughter Cynthia Joe Willbanks and husband Michael Lee Donathan of Russellville, AR, a daughter Ida Cathryn Willbanks Hendrickson of Conway, and a stepdaughter Alberta Haag and Timothy Wasson McMahon of Forrest City, AR. We also recognize a niece and devoted friend, Benne Fowler Robinson of Cherry Valley, AR.
Besides her four children, Georda leaves behind nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. God blessed her that all four children, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren were at her side during her last day.
The family wishes to give grateful thanks to our mother's friends and the staffs at Superior Health and Rehab and Kindred Hospice in Conway for caring for and loving her throughout her last months.
A visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, November 13, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, 650 Central Landing Blvd, Conway. Georda will be buried alongside her late husband Albert in Crittenden Memorial Park, Marion, AR at 3pm November 13. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com, click Obituaries.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019