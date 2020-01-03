Home

Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc.
1111 Harkrider St.
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 358-6300
George C Turner II Obituary
George C. Turner, II, 82, of Conway, passed away December 26, 2019.Visitation: Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12:00pm to 4:30pm at Veasley Funeral Home
Celebration of life service: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00am at True Holiness Saints Center, 198 Hwy 286 E., Conway, ArkansasCommittal service and final resting place: Robinson Cemetery, Conway, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.http://www.veasleyfuneralhome.come
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020
