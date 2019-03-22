Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George M Brown. View Sign

George M. Brown, 80, of Wooster, formerly of North Little Rock and Little Rock, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born October 13, 1938, the son of the late Bill and Evie (Alred) Brown. He had one sister, the late Glenda (Brown) Lang.



George was a Navy veteran for 4 years and was based in Long Beach, CA, and served on the aircraft carrier, USS Hornet, with cruises to Hawaii and the far east. He shipped over for a 2nd 4 years, and stationed at Millington, TN and was an instructor of electronics.



After leaving the Navy, he moved his family back to Little Rock. He went to work for IBM Computer Co. and retired after 30 years. He loved learning anything and read about it and taught himself until he knew almost everything about it. George read the bible three times and was of the Baptist faith. He loved all kinds of music, after many years, he learned about music and began to play the guitar. He played music with his friends at the Conway Senior Citizens Center. He learned photography, played softball, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and won many trophies playing darts.



George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Kay (Clifft) Brown, two children, Terry M. Brown (Janet) and Laura M. (Brown) Floyd (Tom), two grandchildren, Tina (Brown) Parker and Michael L. Brown (Lauren) and one step-grandchild, Caitlin Stockton. He was a great-grandfather to Ally Hartley, Jax Parker, Aaliyah and Jayden Brown. He was also survived by one Aunt and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A memorial service will be held March 23rd at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice of Conway for their wonderful care of George and also to the Seeds of Love and their staff for the wonderful care of George in his last weeks.



650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

