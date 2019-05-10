Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Marion Dickens. View Sign Service Information Laird Funeral Home Chapel 408 North Union Street Natchez , MS 39120 (601)-442-3636 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on March 21, 1937, in Leslie, Arkansas to Judson Marion Dickens and Helen (Main) Dickens. George attended Fordyce High School in Fordyce, Arkansas, where he was a three-sport letterman and went on to receive his undergraduate degree in Business Administration at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas. While attending Hendrix College, he was a three-year starter for the basketball team. George also received a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas.



Prior to working in the business sector, he taught at Kentucky Wesleyan College and the University of Tennessee – Nashville. In his long career, George held multiple executive positions at Wilsonart, Georgia-Pacific, Permaneer Corporation, and O'Sullivan Industries before starting his own business, Dickens Associates in 1978. He also founded and operated Moss Dickens and Fordyce Corporation. George was a consummate professional and during his 53-year career, he touched many people's lives. His sincerity, combined with a natural empathy for others, made him a man of great approachability and a person many felt at ease to seek his personal counsel.



George's interests included, first and foremost, his family, golf, tennis, and travel. He was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church serving on the Vestry and acting as the Senior Warden for multiple terms.



George is preceded in death by his loving parents, Judson Marion Dickens and Helen (Main) Dickens.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Patricia (Rinehart) Dickens; his son, George Marion Dickens, Jr. (Jill), his daughters, Elizabeth (Dickens) Luther (Stephen), Laura (Dickens) Walsh (Bradley); and nine grandchildren, Caroline (Dickens) Wilbur (Max), Audrey St. Pierre Dickens, Cole Augustus Greenfield, Kelly Nichols Greenfield, Judson Powell Luther, Allison Dickens Luther, Alexandra Main Walsh, Isabelle Rinehart Walsh, and Augusta Dickens Walsh. George is also survived by his cousins John Warren Dickens (Gy), John Warren Dickens, Jr. (Brenda), and Derek Arnold Dickens (Martha).



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 305 South Commerce Street, Natchez, Mississippi. The family will greet guests during the Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM in the Parish Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church. Family, friends and others, whose lives George touched, are invited to the family residence for a Reception immediately following the service at 136 Duster Drive in Natchez, Mississippi.



Arrangements are under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the Fordyce High School Athletic Department at FSD Athletics, P.O. Box 706, Fordyce, Arkansas, 71742.



