George R. Yarbrough (Mr. Ron), age 74, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, of COVID-19. He was born on April 26, 1946 in Conway, Arkansas to the late George H.S. Yarbrough and Lois I. Yarbrough. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

Ron is survived by his brother Larry Yarbrough, niece Vanessa Gwin (Ricky), nephew Laurence Yarbrough (Cheryl), his family by choice James Lane (Andy), God children Jennifer L. Cunningham (Merle) and James M. Lane (Valerie) and numerous great nieces and nephews, all of whom were his favorites.

Ron graduated from Arkansas State Teachers College (now the University of Central Arkansas) with a bachelor's degree in Biology and attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock for two years, after which he embarked on a nearly 30-year career in nursing home administration. After retiring as a nursing home administrator in 2003, he returned to Arkansas, where he worked for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and the Conway (Arkansas) Public School System as a substitute teacher. In 2006, he discovered his true calling, substitute teaching in the elementary schools in Conway. During the summers, he traveled Arkansas in an attempt to visit every State Park. He managed a personal visit to 50 of the 52 State Parks.

The Conway Public School System has a contract with Kelly Services to provide its substitute teachers. In 2019, Kelly Services honored Ron with their Arkansas Substitute Teacher of the Year award, an honor he accepted with great pride and humility. During his years of substitute teaching (mostly in elementary schools) he touched the lives of innumerable children and their parents. He (and Mr. Moose-inside joke) earned the love and respect of those children. He was a favorite of the elementary school administrators and teachers.

Ron was a man of faith and a member of the Central Baptist Church in Conway.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public memorial service. At a later date, the family and Ron's close friends will gather to remember him, miss him and share their many happy "Yarb" memories and stories. All who knew him were touched by his love and concern for them. He loved all the children with whom he had the honor to serve as a substitute teacher.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to Theodore Jones Elementary, his primary school over the years, for their Child Welfare Fund or their Sunshine Fund for teacher needs and/or the Arkansas State Parks.

