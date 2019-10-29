Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for George Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Thomas Brown


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Thomas Brown Obituary
George Thomas Brown,Sr., 77, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born March 1, 1942 in Barney, AR to Jesse and Alva Brown. George was proceeded in death by his brother, Jimmy Brown, sister, Judy O'Quinn, granddaughter, Jessie Lott, and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sherry Brown, children, Wayne (Shannon) Brown, Angela (Carl) Lott, Tammy (Philroy) Duke, Tommy (Cindy) Brown, Bryon (Michelle) Brown, Christy (Charlie) Hamilton, Tonya (Thomas) Kaufman and Laura (Eddie) Ragsdale, his sister, Paulette (Victor, Sr) Ball, twenty two grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. He is also survived by many other friends and family that love him dearly.
George was a faithful member and Deacon of Victory Baptist Church for over 30 years.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Burial will be in Beryl Cemetery.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now