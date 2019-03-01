Georgia Faye Jones, 80, of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord, February 27, 2019. She was born May 17, 1938 in Conway County to the late William and Frances Stanley. Georgia was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 38 years, Ted Jones and son, Andrew Jones.
Georgia was survived by her daughters, April Goodson and Dewana Eldredge both of Greenbrier and many more family and friends. A Memorial will be held at a later time.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019