1/1
Gladys Victoria Coswell Brown
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Victoria Coswell Brown was born March 16, 1941 to the late Jack and Mamie L. Mack Coswell. She accepted Jesus as her Savior early in life. She was united in holy matrimony to the late George W. Brown and they were married for more than 25 years.
Gladys returned to school in her 50s and became a LPN (License Practical Nurse). She loved caring for people and absolutely loved her job.
She leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Flora Shelain Evans (Charles) of Conway Arkansas and Cecile B. Madden (Rick) of Conway, Arkansas; son, George A. Brown, Sr. (Melissa) North Little Rock, Arkansas; sisters, Jeweline Johnson, Los Angeles, California and Christine Evans (Edward) of Toad Suck, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 11 - 12 PM at the Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR 72034 where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Burial will be in the Casey Cemetery in Toad Suck, AR

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Griffin Leggett - Conway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Griffin Leggett - Conway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Leggett - Conway Funeral Home
1751 Dave Ward Dr
Conway, AR 72034
501-327-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved