Glen Charles Wade


1967 - 2020
Glen Charles Wade Obituary
Gordon Michael "Mickey" Hahn, age 77, of Cleveland, Arkansas passed
away, Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born December 19, 1942 in
Pensacola, Florida, a son of the late Charles T. Hahn and the late
Malzie Silcox Hahn. He was the widower of Betty Clements Hahn and owned
and operated his own poultry service for twenty four years and was
lovingly known as "Pop".

Survivors include his son, Ty (Kathe) Hahn of Cleveland; brothers,
Sidney Hahn and Tony Hahn both of Pensacola, Florida; sister, Betty
Carter of Gulfport, Mississippi; grandchildren; Cody (Kristin) Rankin of
Pauls Valley, Oklahoma; Brittni (Jed) Martin of Wynnewood, Oklahoma;
Dusty Hahn and Gabbi Hahn of Cleveland; two great grandchildren, Bryson
Martin and Haivyn Rankin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Dusty Hahn, sister,
Diana Hahn, brothers, Bill Hahn and Steve Hahn.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Online
guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net www.harrisfuneralhomes.net>
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020
