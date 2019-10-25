Home

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
1927 - 2019
Glen Henderson Obituary
Glen James Henderson, 92 years & 1 week, of Naylor, AR, became pain free & heaven bound Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born October 16, 1927, in Rochelle, Texas, to the late Victor Bayard Henderson & wife Ruth Sellman Henderson. Glen married Doris Kimball in Stephenville, Texas, on April 30, 1950. They moved to Naylor, Arkansas, in 1952 and found lifelong friends in their Naylor neighbors. Glen enjoyed farming all his life, but also worked in the shoe factory in Conway and owned the local store in Naylor for several years. One of his favorite occupations was raising cows & Border Collies.
Glen was a member of Naylor United Methodist Church, where he served in whatever capacity he was needed. He taught class, played puppeteer for the children and enthusiastically sang every hymn.
Glen is survived by his wife of 69 ½ years, Doris K. Henderson; one son, Fred Henderson & wife Charlotte Henry of Mt. Vernon, Arkansas; two daughters, Delores Wooten & husband Danny of Springfield, Arkansas, Cynthia Rickett & husband Lynn of Naylor, Arkansas. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Charity Henderson Harvey, Toni Rickett Bugg, Aaron Henderson, Danna Wooten Hart, Tabitha Rickett King, Diana Wooten Davis & Tarah Rickett Peterson. Even greater blessings were, 14 great-grandchildren, Harmony Brantley, Hannah Henderson, Hope Henderson, Cash Henderson, Piper Peterson, Kennedy Peterson, Glen William Peterson, Olivia King, Camille Bugg, Decker Davis, Tyler Hart, Slade Davis, Ashlyn Brown & Jonathan Brown. Neighbors & friends too many to count remain, along with nephews, nieces, cousins and beloved sisters-in-laws, Ann Pearcy & Martha Wright both of Texas.
As the youngest of six brothers, Glen was preceded in death by five older brothers, Charlie David, Robert Powell & William Brewer of Texas and Sellman Allen & V.B. Jr., both of Arkansas.
Pallbearers are the grandsons, Aaron Henderson, Adam King, Graham Peterson, Bradey Bugg, Todd Hart & Jake Davis. Honorary pallbearers are Shawn Carter, Shannon Carter, Ray Fulmer, Harold Baze and the men of Naylor Methodist.
A visitation will be from 6-8:00pm, Friday, October 25, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. The funeral service will be at 10:00am, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home Chapel, Conway, AR, with Bro. Bill Ferguson and Bro. Harold Claassen officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Naylor, AR.
Online obituary, www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019
