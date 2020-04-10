|
Glendel Ray Sturgeon, 69, of Mayflower, AR, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born April 5, 1951, in Orange, TX to Wendel and Lucy Sturgeon. Glendel was preceded in death by his parents, Wendel Sturgeon and Lucy Yant, and his sister Debbie Foster.
Glendel retired from UCA in Conway, AR, and he served in the United States Navy.
Left to cherish her memory is his wife, Sandy Strurgeon, his son, Brian (Amy) Lemlyn, granddaughters, Alexis R. Richards and Loretta Holsey, great grand children, Lakyn and Ayden, his niece, Stephanie Vest and many other friends and relatives that love him.
Services will be at a later date.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020