Glenn Allen King, 70, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, May 31, 2020. He was born December 15, 1949 in Rockford, Illinois to the late Delight and Ruth (Keller) King. Glenn was manager at Conway Cable for many years. His passion for 40 plus years was being an active member of the Faulkner County Amateur Radio Club. Glenn was also a member of Arkansas Dept. of Emergency Management and the Faulkner County Tea Party. He was on the Faulkner county parade committee for 15 years. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Hellen King.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Diann King, two sons, Schoene King and Shannon Love, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, brothers, Gary and Tim King, sister, Nora Hetterick.
Graveside Service will begin at 10:00AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Wooster, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at [ www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway ]( http://www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway )
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Diann King, two sons, Schoene King and Shannon Love, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, brothers, Gary and Tim King, sister, Nora Hetterick.
Graveside Service will begin at 10:00AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Wooster, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at [ www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway ]( http://www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway )
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.