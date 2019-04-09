Glenna Jean (Enos) Mankey, age 84, of Conway, AR died peacefully while surrounded by family, on Monday, April 1, 2019. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Roller McNutt in Greenbrier from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Glenna was born on December 7, 1934 in Ovid, MI to Frank N. Enos and Cora (Buxton) Enos. She married Donald Mankey on September 12, 1952 in Lansing MI. They resided in Michigan until 1973, when they moved to Conway, AR. While she occasionally worked outside the home, Glenna considered taking care of her family to be her "dream job". In addition to spending time with family and friends, she enjoyed reading, card games, cooking and baking. Glenna was also a creative and accomplished seamstress and she loved to dance.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; her son, Dwayne; her brother, Fred and her granddaughter, Stephanie. She is survived by her brother, Frank (Carol) Enos; children, Donette (Gregg) Minsky, Douglas (Carmen) Mankey, Denise Perrigo and Darrell (Tina) Mankey; grandchildren, Lisa, Clint, Samantha, Justin, Darra, Daniel and Shaela; 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The children would like to extend a special thank you for the wonderful care their mother received from the kind people at Conway Healthcare and Rehab for the last 6 years of her life. Memorial donations may be made to
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019