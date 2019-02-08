Greg Borden, 59, of Conway went to be with the Lord, February 5, 2019. He was born June 5, 1959 in Bedford, Indiana to Harry and Dorothy Borden. Greg enjoyed the outdoors and served as scoutmaster for many years in Vilonia. He retired from Virco manufacturing in 2016. His joy in life was spending time with family and friends. He and his wife shared a love of animals having taken in many dogs over the years and loving every one of them with all their hearts. Greg was preceded in death by his father and three brothers, Steve, James, and Troy Borden.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Borden; son, Derek (Becky) Borden; two grandchildren, Elliot and Juniper Easterly; mother, Dorothy Borden; and sister, Deann Piniera.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019