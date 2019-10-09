|
|
Gregory Alan Kelley, 59, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born February 22, 1960 to Eugene and Carolyn Peters Kelley. He graduated from Vilonia High School in 1978. He retired from Conway Public Schools' where he managed the print shop and drove a school bus for 28 years. Most recently, he managed printing at Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.
Family was at the center of everything Greg did. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Lawrence, and together they raised three children they devoted their lives to. While raising their children, Greg spent every evening at home with his family, playing catch in the yard, spending time together, and modeling faith for them.
Greg's faith in Jesus was woven into every fiber of his life. As an ordained minister, he spent years serving at local churches, teaching, preaching, and leading worship. The impact of his ministry is larger than we will ever know.
Greg's favorite role came later in life - being "Poppy" to his 6 grand kids. He and Rebecca never missed an event - ball games, dance recitals, school functions, anything. He was always there to support and love. While not a big hugger, Greg demonstrated his love through his actions and his teachings every day. He led by example, usually quietly, and always with a sharp wit.
He fought cancer the same way he lived his life - diligently, selflessly, loving his family, and pointing to Jesus. He will be missed more than we can say, but we celebrate him being made whole in Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Kelley. Loving survivors include his wife, Rebecca, their children Jessica, Matthew (Crimson), Nathan (Lainey), grandchildren, Noah, Mason, Nora, Rory, Ella, and Archer, mother Carolyn, brother David (Becky), and sister Cindy (Dwayne).
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Life Church in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bethlehem House, a local non-profit Greg loved to volunteer his time at.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019