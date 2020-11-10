1/1
Haley Nichole Mitchell
1986 - 2020
Haley Nichole Mitchell, age 34, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Thursday,
November 5, 2020. She was born January 15, 1986 in Little Rock, Arkansas to
Gary Mitchell and Robbin Hall. She was a delivery driver and went to New
Life Church. She never met a stranger and wanted to be a friend with
everyone.
She is survived by her mother, Robbin Hall of Florida; father, Gary (Donna)
Mitchell of Morrilton; brother, Kirby Mitchell of Texas; two step sisters,
Jennifer (Tim) Koch, Leslie (Coy) Cannan both of Morrilton; Grandmother,
Dorothy Hall of Conway; host of nieces and nephews and lots of loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa.
A gathering in Haley's Memory will be held Monday, at 2:00 p.m. November 9,
at City park in Morrilton, Arkansas. Arrangements made by Harris Funeral
Home of Morrilton, Arkansas. Online Guestbook:www.harrisfuneralhomes.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
City park
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home Inc
1325 Oak St
Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 354-4575
