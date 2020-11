Haley Nichole Mitchell, age 34, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Thursday,November 5, 2020. She was born January 15, 1986 in Little Rock, Arkansas toGary Mitchell and Robbin Hall. She was a delivery driver and went to NewLife Church. She never met a stranger and wanted to be a friend witheveryone.She is survived by her mother, Robbin Hall of Florida; father, Gary (Donna)Mitchell of Morrilton; brother, Kirby Mitchell of Texas; two step sisters,Jennifer (Tim) Koch, Leslie (Coy) Cannan both of Morrilton; Grandmother,Dorothy Hall of Conway; host of nieces and nephews and lots of loved ones.She is preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa.A gathering in Haley's Memory will be held Monday, at 2:00 p.m. November 9,at City park in Morrilton, Arkansas. Arrangements made by Harris FuneralHome of Morrilton, Arkansas. Online Guestbook:www.harrisfuneralhomes.net