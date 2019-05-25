Harold A. Helton, 69, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born December 6, 1949 in Conway, AR to the late Nathan G and Flossie Mae Helton. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Pat Eugene Helton; and nephew, David Eugene Helton.
Harold graduated from Conway High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army. He served on the Conway Police Department for 10 years. Harold was the owner of Pickles Gap and First Factoring. He was a Chief of Chickamauga Nation of Arkansas and served on the UCA Board Alumni Association.
Left to cherish his memory is his brothers, Bill R. (Bobbie) Helton, Leon Helton, Danny W. (Sharon) Helton; sister, Marilyn (Don) Helton Reeves; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00AM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Visitation one hour prior to the service at 9:00AM. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations to Helton, Spencer, Stanley Athletics Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 25, 2019