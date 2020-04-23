Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Havens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Gene "Pete" Havens


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Gene "Pete" Havens Obituary
Harold Gene "Pete" Havens passed away April 21, 2020 after a long illness. He was just 2 days short of his 90th birthday. He was born April 23, 1930 in Pleasant Valley to Johnny and Delores Havens. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mary and Colleen, brothers John, Ed, Jim and Doug.
Left to cherish his memory is wife Bobbie Havens and stepson Rick and wife Beth Rogers. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was raised in the Pleasant Valley community and joined the United States Air Force following high school. He retired after serving 22 years and then proceeded to work at FMC Corporation until he retired. He began working with his wife, Bobbie at Bobbie's Antiques until it closed in 2015. He had quite the personality and was loved by all who knew him. He was known for how meticulously he kept his vehicles. Family members joked with him about there never being a speck of dust on them. Pete was devoted to his family and was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He saw all of his siblings through illnesses and supported them any way he could. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , Michael J. Fox Foundation and Alzheimer's Arkansas.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -