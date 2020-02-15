Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
501-224-2200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harrell Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harrell Eugene Ferguson Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harrell Eugene Ferguson Sr. Obituary
Harrell Eugene Ferguson, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 13, 2020 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Elbert "Red" Ferguson and Opal Mae Harvey Bryant, stepfather, James "Elmer" Bryant, two brothers, Don Ferguson and Earl Ferguson, and sister, Anna May Willis.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rachel; children, Hal Ferguson (Pam) and Kim Ferguson; grandchildren, Ty Ferguson, Amber Cissell (Josh), Kyle Ferguson (Grace) and Haley Smith; sisters, Betty Tanner and Ellen Adcock; brothers, Lewis Bryant and Jimmy Bryant; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harrell was born in England, Arkansas on September 9, 1935. He was an avid fan of any sport that his children or grandchildren were playing. He was a pharmacist for over 50 years, most of that time at St. Vincent Infirmary. He loved his work so much he retired twice. He also loved researching his family's genealogy and helping others research their families.

Visitation will be Monday, February 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct. (NW corner I-630 and Barrow Rd.), with services on Tuesday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ten Mile Cemetery off Highway 70 at 17511 Church Road in Lonsdale.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501)224-2200. Harrell's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -