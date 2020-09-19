Harry Lewis Parsons Jr., 88, of Greenbrier, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1932 to Harry L. Parsons Sr. and Sophia Parsons.
Harry retired from the United State Navy after 22 years of service as Senior Chief Personnelman. He was a great loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sophia Parsons; sons, Harry Lewis Parsons III, and Frank Parsons.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary Parsons; children, Robert Parsons, Teresa Parsons, David Parsons, Rebecca Perez, Tim Rankin, and Gregory Rankin; ten grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Carey; nephew, Mark Carey; and a host of family and friends.
A rosary will be held on 10:00am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway, Arkansas; mass will follow at 11:00am. Burial will follow to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.
