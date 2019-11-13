|
Hassell Edward Bailey, 86, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born October 28, 1933, in Roden Mill, AR, to the late Coy and Elva Mae (Foree) Bailey. Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Evilea Hamlett.
Ed was a faithful member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Conway. He devoted his life to the Lord and his family. Ed worked as a DJ for KCON radio station and retired from AT&T after 30 years. He enjoyed singing, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family. Ed had a goofy sense of humor that always made you laugh. He was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss his loving smile and outgoing personality.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his wife of 64 years, Betty Sue (Compton) Bailey; daughters, Cynthia Diane Rogers of Vilonia, AR, and Connie Sue Bailey-Blake (Donovan) of Dacula, GA; grandchildren, Ryan Rose, Rebecca Walker, Brandy Egan, Hunter Blake and Connor Blake; great-grandchildren, Robbyn Rose, Kiya Egan, Cayden Keele, Kennedy Walker, Cora Keele, Reed Rose, Lexton Corbin, Eli Walker and Bane Gibson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00pm, Friday, November 15, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 10:00am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019